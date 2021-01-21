Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002,990. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $701.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

