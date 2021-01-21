Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

ABCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of ABCM opened at $23.52 on Monday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.