Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $740.00

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47), with a volume of 50755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($9.47).

The stock has a market cap of £333.25 million and a PE ratio of -315.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 696.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 609.95.

In related news, insider John Hawkins acquired 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

