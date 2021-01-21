Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.15

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $11.31. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 125,707 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

