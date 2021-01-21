Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 42,640 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.17 million and a PE ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 14.15.

About Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

