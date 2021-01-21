Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI) Insider Purchases £65,200 in Stock

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI) insider Mark White bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £65,200 ($85,184.22).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) stock opened at GBX 325.88 ($4.26) on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 194.36 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 411.10 ($5.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 276.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of £157.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.61%.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

