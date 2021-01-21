Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Shares Gap Down to $69.00

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.00, but opened at $66.04. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) shares last traded at $64.41, with a volume of 196,963 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £123.54 million and a PE ratio of -24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.67.

In other news, insider Angus Gordon Lennox bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($114,972.56).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

