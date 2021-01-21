Abyss Price Reaches $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $164,350.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00567897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.77 or 0.03893383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

