Abyss Token (ABYSS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00517134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.98 or 0.03685246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016978 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

