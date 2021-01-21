Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Trading Up 7.4%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 1,238,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,174,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
The company has a market cap of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%.
About Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
