Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Trading Up 7.4%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 1,238,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,174,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The company has a market cap of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 39.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,937,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 551,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 764.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 611,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 540,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 36.3% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 228,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 60,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.