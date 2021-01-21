ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after purchasing an additional 296,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 160,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,256 shares of company stock worth $2,612,719 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

