Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.92

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.92 and traded as high as $16.48. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 7,635 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB downgraded shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Get Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.92.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.