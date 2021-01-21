Acamar Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAM) Shares Up 8.4%

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.30. 8,379,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 4,546,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87.

In other Acamar Partners Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,100,345 shares of company stock worth $11,967,913.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAM. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,599,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

