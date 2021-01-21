Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.88. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,910,821 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.43.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.