Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Sells $796,972.75 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ACN opened at $261.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Accenture by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
