Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $716,464.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $716,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,945,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $261.67 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,159,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 15,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

