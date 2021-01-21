Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $70,387.86 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACN opened at $261.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.97 and a 200 day moving average of $236.90. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

