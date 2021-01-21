Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $70,387.86 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ACN opened at $261.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.97 and a 200 day moving average of $236.90. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
Featured Story: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.