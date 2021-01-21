Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 986 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $252,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,754.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joel Unruch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00.

Shares of ACN opened at $261.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.90. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $10,159,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 15,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

