Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Up 5.1%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $58.82. 918,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,071,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

Several research firms have commented on ACCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $146,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

