Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.68

Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.68 and traded as high as $149.50. Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 72,493 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The stock has a market cap of £242.14 million and a P/E ratio of -21.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.75.

Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

