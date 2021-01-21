Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.08. 1,029,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,007,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

ARAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $32,172.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,350 shares in the company, valued at $502,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,626 shares of company stock valued at $170,153 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 224,888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 33.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 268,694 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Accuray by 724.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 543,073 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accuray by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 576,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 217.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,353 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

