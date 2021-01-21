Achain Price Reaches $0.0066 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Achain has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00517798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.58 or 0.03738239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

