ACI Worldwide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,943 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,041% compared to the average volume of 258 call options.

In other news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

