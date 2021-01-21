Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $771.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $24.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

