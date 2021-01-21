Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.22. 898,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,748,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. The company had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $191,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

