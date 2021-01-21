Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.40. Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 5,571,800 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £21.50 million and a P/E ratio of -13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67.

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

