Actual Experience plc (ACT.L) (LON:ACT) Shares Gap Down to $122.00

Actual Experience plc (ACT.L) (LON:ACT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.00, but opened at $112.50. Actual Experience plc (ACT.L) shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 45,320 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £59.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.66.

Actual Experience plc (ACT.L) Company Profile (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard that provides actionable data for service providers to pinpoint the cause of poor digital quality.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience plc (ACT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience plc (ACT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.