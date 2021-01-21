Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

