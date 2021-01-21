Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 6.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 879,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,483,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a market cap of $705.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 257,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

