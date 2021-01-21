Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $591,612.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. 583,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,069. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

