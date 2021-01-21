Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 50,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,430,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ADPT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 583,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,069. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after purchasing an additional 589,563 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after purchasing an additional 575,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 493,526 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

