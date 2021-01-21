AdEx Network (ADX) Price Reaches $0.38

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $43.31 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00061792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00529397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.51 or 0.03936692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,493,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,351,300 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

