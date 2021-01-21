AdEx Network (ADX) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $41.30 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00568841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.73 or 0.03893357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013618 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,493,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,351,300 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

