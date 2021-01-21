AdEx Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00512644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.73 or 0.03711019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017055 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

