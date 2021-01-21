adidas AG (ADS.F) (ADS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA: ADS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2021 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €310.00 ($364.71) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ADS traded down €1.30 ($1.53) during trading on Thursday, hitting €284.90 ($335.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,867 shares. adidas AG has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €288.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €270.35.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

