ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.93. ADiTx Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 185,085 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.