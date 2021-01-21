Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,718.28

Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,718.28 and traded as high as $2,936.00. Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) shares last traded at $2,920.00, with a volume of 468,062 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,920.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,718.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The firm has a market cap of £8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40.

Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.