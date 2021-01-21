Adriana Zenia Carpenter Sells 2,500 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PING traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,970. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -461.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 263.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

