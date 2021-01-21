adToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,213.15 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One adToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, adToken has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. adToken has a total market cap of $147,213.15 and $706.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About adToken

ADT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

adToken Token Trading

