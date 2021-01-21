ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock remained flat at $$10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $513.64 million, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.64.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

