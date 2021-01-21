Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after purchasing an additional 287,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

