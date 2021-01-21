aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $70.82 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $70.82 million and $17.28 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

