Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Aeon has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $3,499.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00422511 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000819 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

