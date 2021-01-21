Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Stock Price Up 105.1%

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) shares rose 105.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 171,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 589% from the average daily volume of 24,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

