Aeron (ARNX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $69,458.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $91,736.69 and $69,458.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00062941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00535890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.75 or 0.03916022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

