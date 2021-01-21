Aeternity Market Cap Achieves $26.79 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $26.79 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8,313.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 375,455,250 coins and its circulating supply is 329,634,306 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

