AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 18,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 37,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a market cap of C$145.22 million and a P/E ratio of -8.04.

AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

