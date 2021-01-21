Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Affimed by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $615.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.81.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.