Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Down 5.6%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.58. 1,585,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,222,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. Analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $4,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

