AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.11. 1,950,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,274,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

